Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Family members who died…

Family members who died in plane crash had zest for life

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 4:51 pm < a min read
Share

HARRISBURG, Ore. (AP) — The three members of a California family killed in an Oregon plane crash are being described as fun-loving go-getters with a zest for life.

The Friday crash killed 42-year-old John A. Zitting; his wife, 37-year-old Karen Blackmore Zitting, and their 17-year-old son John “Brendan” Zitting. Also killed was the pilot, 67-year-old Mark Aletky of Acton, California.

Mark Zitting of Heber City, Utah, described his brother John as a man who lived life to the fullest, loved to travel and loved the ocean.

Mark Zitting told the Los Angeles Daily News that the family members from Thousand Oaks, California, were good people and set great examples for others.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

The crash occurred as the family was flying to Eugene, Oregon, so that Brendan, their only child, could tour the University of Oregon.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Family members who died…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.