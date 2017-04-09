Family members who died in plane crash had zest for life

HARRISBURG, Ore. (AP) — The three members of a California family killed in an Oregon plane crash are being described as fun-loving go-getters with a zest for life.

The Friday crash killed 42-year-old John A. Zitting; his wife, 37-year-old Karen Blackmore Zitting, and their 17-year-old son John “Brendan” Zitting. Also killed was the pilot, 67-year-old Mark Aletky of Acton, California.

Mark Zitting of Heber City, Utah, described his brother John as a man who lived life to the fullest, loved to travel and loved the ocean.

Mark Zitting told the Los Angeles Daily News that the family members from Thousand Oaks, California, were good people and set great examples for others.

The crash occurred as the family was flying to Eugene, Oregon, so that Brendan, their only child, could tour the University of Oregon.