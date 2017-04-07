Sports Listen

Final payout begins from Florida nightclub victims’ fund

By master
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 5:01 pm < a min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The OneOrlando Fund is beginning a second and final round of payments to survivors of the Florida nightclub massacre and families of the victims.

A news release says that on Friday the fund began distributing nearly $2.1 million in additional donations that had been received since the initial payments last fall. The fund’s board approved the additional payments last month. In total, OneOrlando will disburse nearly $31.7 million on 308 claims.

The city of Orlando created the fund to help the families of 49 people killed and patrons who were inside the club when Omar Mateen opened fire June 12. Mateen was killed by police.

The release says new payouts will follow the same formula as the first, with the most money going to the families of the deceased.

