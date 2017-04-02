Sports Listen

Fire, explosion send manhole covers flying in Boston

April 2, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — Boston officials believe an underground cable failure was the cause of a fire and explosion that sent two manhole covers flying through the air. No injuries were reported.

Authorities responded to a fire Sunday morning near the city hall complex. After they arrived, officials said there was an explosion that sent one of the manhole covers at least 50 feet in the air.

Video taken by two journalists shows the explosion and a manhole cover shooting into the air and landing several feet away from first responders.

The fire was put out and utility crews went into the manholes to try to determine what happened and assess the damage.

A spokesman for Eversource says utility officials believe an underground cable failure caused the explosion.

___

Information from: WCVB-TV, http://www.thebostonchannel.com

