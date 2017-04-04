Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » First minister talks of…

First minister talks of global role of independent Scotland

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 5:00 pm < a min read
Share

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says independence from the United Kingdom, combined with partnerships around the world, is the best way for her country to build a fairer society at home and to make a positive contribution elsewhere.

Sturgeon spoke Tuesday at Stanford University in California during her week-long tour of the United States,

Sturgeon says independence is something that will be debated across Scotland in the months ahead, but the immediate point that the U.K. government must recognize is that the people of Scotland have the right to make the choice.

She also said it’s key for Scotland to build partnerships with governments, businesses and universities around the world.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Sturgeon says Scotland is planning to hold a referendum on Scottish independence sometime between fall 2018 and spring 2019.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » First minister talks of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Timber City exhibit at the National Building Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.