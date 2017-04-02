Girl buried, injured by snow sliding off roof in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was buried by 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow in an Alaska town after snow slid off a roof, seriously injuring the child.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2oqlLhd ) that emergency workers went to the home in the Fairbanks suburb of North Pole after a woman said Saturday afternoon that she could not find her granddaughter after snow slid off the roof.

State troopers told the newspaper that the girl was found buried under the snow on the back porch of the home.

The child had no pulse and was not breathing when she was found but she was revived.

The girl was flown from a hospital in Fairbanks to Anchorage.

