Sports Listen

Trending:

Is the hiring freeze working? New Labor Dept. HQ updateHow can IRS do more with less?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Historical Commission objects to…

Historical Commission objects to plan to exhume Polk’s body

By master
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 7:16 am < a min read
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Historical Commission has come out against a plan to exhume the body of former President James K. Polk from the grounds of the state Capitol and move it 50 miles away.

Commission Executive Director Patrick McIntyre Jr. wrote a letter saying moving the graves of the 11th U.S. president and his wife, Sarah, will create a false sense of history at the site.

The state Senate has passed a resolution that would move the bodies to the James K. Polk Home and Museum in Columbia, Tennessee.

Polk wanted to be buried at his Nashville mansion, but the residence was demolished after his death.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Polk’s father built the home in Columbia where the museum is located.

The bodies can’t be moved there without court approval.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Historical Commission objects to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US enters World War I

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's acting administrator visits Lockheed Martin

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7137 -0.0107 1.73%
L 2020 25.1386 -0.0301 2.91%
L 2030 27.8455 -0.0545 4.13%
L 2040 29.8981 -0.0703 4.73%
L 2050 17.1006 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2811 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6553 -0.0021 0.93%
C Fund 32.6217 -0.0969 6.07%
S Fund 42.1089 -0.3867 4.57%
I Fund 26.3069 -0.0111 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.