Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Islamic group drops cemetery…

Islamic group drops cemetery plan in Massachusetts town

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 9:50 pm < a min read
Share

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — An Islamic group no longer plans to build a Muslim cemetery in a small Massachusetts town following a contentious fight for approval.

The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2p1SR7e ) reports the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester (WUS’-tur) announced Thursday it’s dropping its plan for a cemetery in the town of Dudley. The group says it wants to build in Worcester instead.

On Wednesday, federal officials announced they had closed an investigation into whether Dudley violated the civil rights of the group when the town rejected the cemetery proposal. The town later agreed to allow the group to build a cemetery.

Now, the group says it wants to go elsewhere, and has been in talks with Worcester officials for months. The group says the logistics of the plan are still being worked out.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Islamic group drops cemetery…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

Work continues on Cannon Renewal Project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.