Kansas woman jailed in decapitation of ex-boyfriend’s mother

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 12:44 pm < a min read
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman has been arrested in the decapitation killing of her ex-boyfriend’s mother whose 9-year-old grandson called 911 after fleeing from the attack.

KAKE-TV (http://bit.ly/2nvgG7c ) reports that 63-year-old Micki Davis was killed Sunday afternoon. A 35-year-old Wichita woman has been jailed without bond in Sedgwick County on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Lt Todd Ojile says the grandmother was attacked after she took her grandson to a home to collect property that belonged to the victim’s son. Ojile says that during the assault, the boy grabbed his grandmother’s phone and ran away.

Responding officers called for backup after finding the victim’s body in the garage. Police say the suspect was found hiding in the home.

Police plan to present the case to prosecutors Tuesday or Wednesday.

___

Information from: KAKE-TV.

