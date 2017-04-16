Sports Listen

Last Doolittle Raider, 101, recalls attack 75 years later

By DAN SEWELL
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 7:58 am < a min read
CINCINNATI (AP) — Now 101 years old, the man who co-piloted the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders’ lead plane will be part of Ohio events for the 75th anniversary of the daring attack that helped turn the tide of World War II.

Retired Lt. Col. Richard “Dick” Cole says it’ll be a somber moment when he toasts the fellow Raider who died last year, leaving Cole as the last of the original 80. He still has vivid memories of his role in history, including flying alongside mission leader James “Jimmy” Doolittle as they neared Japan.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton plans events Monday and Tuesday that will include a fly-over by vintage B-25 bombers, a memorial service, movies and book-signings.

Cole is a Dayton-area native who lives in Comfort, Texas.

