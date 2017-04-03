Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Last person out of…

Last person out of hospital after carbon monoxide pool leak

By master
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 7:40 am < a min read
Share

NILES, Mich. (AP) — Officials say the last person hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak in a southwestern Michigan hotel that killed a 13-year-old boy has been released.

Lakeland Hospital in Niles says the hotel worker was released from the hospital Sunday after earlier being reported in good condition.

Employees at the Quality Inn & Suites in Niles called 911 Saturday morning after seeing unresponsive children on the pool deck. Police say Bryan Douglas Watts of Niles was pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigators say a pool heater was not properly ventilated.

Memorial Hospital of South Bend, Indiana, said a police officer and three other children were treated and released Saturday and five more children were released Sunday. Lakeland Hospital said four law enforcement officers were treated and released on Saturday.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Last person out of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.