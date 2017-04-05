Sports Listen

Man accused in fatal midtown Atlanta shooting hospitalized

April 5, 2017
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of fatally shooting a woman on a midtown Atlanta street is being treated at a hospital after jail guards found him biting his left arm and spitting blood.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said 39-year-old Raylon Browning was being treated at a hospital and was unable to make his first court appearance. Authorities say Browning shot Trinh Hong Hyunh on Monday and stabbed two people Sunday.

Incident reports show a guard used a stun gun on Browning after he attacked another inmate while being booked into jail Tuesday.

Browning was in the jail’s medical clinic after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when a guard saw him biting his arm and used a stun gun on him when he refused to stop resisting.

