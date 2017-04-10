Sports Listen

Man arrested at Holland Tunnel with weapons rejects plea

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 12:53 pm < a min read
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man arrested last year with a cache of weapons at the Holland Tunnel while on a trip he said was to rescue a teen from a drug den has rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors in New Jersey.

James Lisa, the lawyer for John Cramsey, said Monday that the deal called for his client to receive a five-year prison sentence. Cramsey would have had to serve at least 3 ½ years before he became eligible for parole and three years of probation after he was freed.

The 51-year-old Zionsville man and two other Pennsylvania residents face weapons charges after their arrest last June at the tunnel, which connects New Jersey and New York City.

Cramsey declined comment after a court hearing on Monday.

