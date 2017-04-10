Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man charged in Ohio…

Man charged in Ohio nightclub shooting to appear in court

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 12:05 am < a min read
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man indicted on two murder charges and dozens of other counts in an Ohio nightclub shooting is due in court for his arraignment.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says 27-year-old Cornell Beckley is to be arraigned Monday on charges that also include involuntary manslaughter, inducing panic, weapons offenses and felonious assault. Beckley was indicted in the shooting deaths of O’Bryan Spikes and Deondre Davis at a Cincinnati nightclub. Fifteen other people were injured in the March 26 shooting.

Beckley’s attorney says his client denies the allegations.

Authorities say a dispute apparently between two groups from two Cincinnati neighborhoods escalated into violence while about 200 people were in the club.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

A hospital spokeswoman said last week the one person still hospitalized after the shooting had been upgraded to stable condition.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man charged in Ohio…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.