Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man charged with triple…

Man charged with triple killing freed for lack of evidence

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 9:42 pm < a min read
Share

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A San Bernardino County man charged with killing three people, including a 9-year-old boy, has been freed after the charges were dropped for lack of evidence.

Twenty-six-year-old Trayvon Brown of Rialto was released Friday after prosecutors asked a judge to drop the murder charges.

District Attorney Mike Ramos said this week his office had “serious concerns” about Brown’s innocence.

Brown was jailed last July after two men — Samathy Mahan and Travon Williams — and Williams’ 9-year-old son were gunned down in a parking lot as they left a liquor store in San Bernardino.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Mahan was a documented gang member. Authorities had said he may have been the intended target.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man charged with triple…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.