Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Michigan toddler killed, struck…

Michigan toddler killed, struck by grandfather’s truck

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 5:51 pm < a min read
Share

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a western Michigan toddler has been struck and killed by a truck driven by his grandfather.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says 17-month-old Brentyn Allen Combs-Easterday could not be revived after being struck Sunday night at his grandparents’ home outside Allegan

Officers say the boy was being supervised by his grandparents while his mother was at work. His grandmother was holding onto him while his grandfather got into his truck to leave, but the boy broke away from the woman and was immediately struck by the truck travelling at a slow speed.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Michigan toddler killed, struck…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.