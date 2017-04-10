Sports Listen

Missing woman’s body found in refrigerator; suspect charged

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia man has been arrested after troopers found the body of a missing woman stuffed in a refrigerator.

Local media groups report that state police say 65-year-old David Allen Geier of Nicholas County has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Teresa Gwinn.

Troopers searching for Gwinn, who had been missing for weeks, went to her last known address Thursday. That’s where they say they discovered her body inside a refrigerator.

They say Gwinn had been staying at the home with Geier. According to the local news reports, troopers also say Geier acknowledged he had strangled the victim during a fight March 23.

It’s unclear if Geier has an attorney.

