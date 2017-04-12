Sports Listen

Trending:

What happens after hiring freeze?New Hatch Act violation?How to fix federal hiring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Mother pleads guilty in…

Mother pleads guilty in death of son, 3; agrees to testify

By master
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 8:08 pm < a min read
Share

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A woman accused in the beating death of her young son in suburban Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to murder and agreed to testify against her ex-boyfriend in his capital murder trial.

Jillian Tait also pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit murder and child endangerment in the November 2014 death of 3-year-old Scott McMillan in Coatesville.

Prosecutors say the plea agreement will spare Tait a possible death sentence and she’ll be a “critical witness” in the September murder trial of Gary Lee Fellenbaum III.

Authorities allege the boy was “hung up by his feet” and beaten with fists, metal rods, whips and a frying pan and the couple went shopping and ate pizza as he lay dying after weeks of escalating abuse.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Fellenbaum’s mother said he was “being railroaded.”

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Mother pleads guilty in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First attack sparks Civil War

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.