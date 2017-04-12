Mother pleads guilty in death of son, 3; agrees to testify

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A woman accused in the beating death of her young son in suburban Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to murder and agreed to testify against her ex-boyfriend in his capital murder trial.

Jillian Tait also pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit murder and child endangerment in the November 2014 death of 3-year-old Scott McMillan in Coatesville.

Prosecutors say the plea agreement will spare Tait a possible death sentence and she’ll be a “critical witness” in the September murder trial of Gary Lee Fellenbaum III.

Authorities allege the boy was “hung up by his feet” and beaten with fists, metal rods, whips and a frying pan and the couple went shopping and ate pizza as he lay dying after weeks of escalating abuse.

Fellenbaum’s mother said he was “being railroaded.”