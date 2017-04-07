North Carolina police investigate store attack as hate crime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say someone attempted to set fire to a Nepali Indian grocery store and left a note signed “White America” that threatened to torture the owners if they didn’t leave town.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement Friday that a window pane in the store’s front door had been broken, but a small fire had burned itself out. The statement said authorities are investigating the act as a possible hate crime.

The store is located in Charlotte.

Surveillance video captured a possible suspect, but there have been no arrests. No one was hurt.