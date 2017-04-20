Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Off-duty officer, man charged…

Off-duty officer, man charged in fatal crash in Atlanta

By master
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 9:15 am < a min read
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say two drivers including an off-duty Atlanta police officer face charges after allegedly causing a crash that killed one man.

Local news media report the Georgia State Patrol said Wednesday that officer Shawn Jones Jr. and Jade Dibaje are charged with vehicular homicide, speeding, racing and reckless driving. Jones is the son of assistant police chief Shawn Jones.

An incident report states Jones failed to maintain his lane, left the road and hit a curb on Sept. 14. The impact of the crash killed 20-year-old Ramish Attai, who was riding in the front passenger seat.

Investigators say witnesses told authorities that it appeared Jones was racing another car before the crash.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Police say the younger Jones was a member of the Atlanta Police Department’s airport division and had been with the department since Nov. 2011.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Off-duty officer, man charged…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 51 crew wave at the pad

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.