Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Officials rescue 2 black…

Officials rescue 2 black bear cubs after mom hit by pickup

By master
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 5:42 am < a min read
Share

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Game wardens have rescued two black bear cubs orphaned after their mother was struck and killed by a pickup truck on a road through Montana’s Rocky Mountain Front.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks Warden Brady Murphy says the cubs were spotted running away from the crash on Tuesday and were located Wednesday in their den. He said they were just a couple of months old and weighed about 5 pounds each.

The bears will be taken to a wildlife center in Helena.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Officials rescue 2 black…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: First battle of the American Revolution

Fed Photo of the Day

Fox in California national park

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.