Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Ohio woman pleads not…

Ohio woman pleads not guilty to recorded sex acts with dog

By master
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 12:34 pm < a min read
Share

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of having sex with a dog that authorities say was recorded on video.

Thirty-three-year-old Amber Finney entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. She was arrested Sunday after workers at a drugstore recognized her and called 911. An arrest warrant had been issued in January, after police learned about the video.

Finney’s newly assigned public defender couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Warren, 55 miles (89 kilometers) east of Cleveland, last year became the first Ohio city enact a bestiality law. A similar state law took effect last month.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

WKBN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ouWiCo ) Finney told officers the video was a fake and that she had been drugged with something slipped into her drink.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Ohio woman pleads not…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to the moon

Fed Photo of the Day

Orangutan infant and mother at Smithsonian National Zoo

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7261 0.0073 1.73%
L 2020 25.1645 0.0138 2.91%
L 2030 27.8872 0.0207 4.13%
L 2040 29.9508 0.0251 4.73%
L 2050 17.1353 0.0159 5.28%
G Fund 15.2861 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.6550 0.0150 0.93%
C Fund 32.6919 0.0242 6.07%
S Fund 42.5605 0.1149 4.57%
I Fund 26.2554 0.0158 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.