Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Pennsylvania man accused of…

Pennsylvania man accused of moving corpse in New Jersey

By master
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 6:47 am < a min read
Share

SOMERVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man moved and concealed a woman’s body in a highway median after she had died in a New Jersey motel.

Prosecutors in Somerset County have charged 32-year-old David DeSantos of Henryville, Pennsylvania, with disturbing human remains. Authorities also are looking for 26-year-old Nicole Barbour of Ringwood as an accomplice.

On March 29, authorities say the pair hid the body of 29-year-old Ashley Castro, of Hopatcong, in a wooded median off Route 22 in Branchburg.

Her remains were found on April 5. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

DeSantos’ attorney, Matthew Katzenbach, tells the Courier News of Bridgewater his client voluntarily called police out of guilt to let them know where he moved the body.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Pennsylvania man accused of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to the moon

Fed Photo of the Day

Helicopter fills bucket for firefighting

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7353 0.0092 1.73%
L 2020 25.1826 0.0181 2.91%
L 2030 27.9152 0.0280 4.13%
L 2040 29.9860 0.0352 4.73%
L 2050 17.1575 0.0222 5.28%
G Fund 15.2871 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7193 0.0643 0.93%
C Fund 32.6498 -0.0421 6.07%
S Fund 42.7674 0.2069 4.57%
I Fund 26.3570 0.1016 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.