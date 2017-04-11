Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: 13-year-old boy dies…

Police: 13-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting

By master
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 11:20 am < a min read
Share

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a 13-year-old boy wounded in an accidental shooting has died.

Police said in a statement that the boy died Monday evening after suffering a single gunshot wound to the head the day before.

Police say the shooting occurred at a home in Chattanooga. Another juvenile at the home called emergency crews when the shooting occurred and the boy was taken to a hospital.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: 13-year-old boy dies…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to the moon

Fed Photo of the Day

Orangutan infant and mother at Smithsonian National Zoo

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7261 0.0073 1.73%
L 2020 25.1645 0.0138 2.91%
L 2030 27.8872 0.0207 4.13%
L 2040 29.9508 0.0251 4.73%
L 2050 17.1353 0.0159 5.28%
G Fund 15.2861 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.6550 0.0150 0.93%
C Fund 32.6919 0.0242 6.07%
S Fund 42.5605 0.1149 4.57%
I Fund 26.2554 0.0158 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.