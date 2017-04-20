Sports Listen

Trending:

Buyouts for EPA workersGov't reorg: A look insideArmy hangars in bad shape?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Man charged in…

Police: Man charged in 4-year-old son’s fatal shooting

By master
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 3:17 pm < a min read
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged in the shooting death of his 4-year-old son.

Norfolk police said Thursday in a statement that 26-year-old Rayvon Messer is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say paramedics responded Wednesday night to find the boy outside a home in the Ocean View area of the city. Rayvon A. Messer Jr. died from the gunshot wound shortly after being rushed to a hospital.

Police haven’t released any more details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which is under investigation.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Messer is being held without bail. He’s also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Norfolk police now say the child was 4 years old, not 3 years old.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Man charged in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 51 crew wave at the pad

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.