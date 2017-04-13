Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: 4 bodies in…

Police: 4 bodies in NY park are apparent homicide victims

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 8:06 am < a min read
Share

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Police say the bodies of four apparent homicide victims have been found in a Long Island park.

The victims were found in a wooded area near a recreation center in Central Islip (EYE’-slihp).

Suffolk County Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers tells Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2oCFCsO ) that the victims, all male, “suffered significant trauma.”

He says it appears the homicides occurred recently.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Their discovery comes about a month after the arrest of eight MS-13 gang members in connection with the September killings of two teenage girls in nearby Brentwood.

However, it’s not clear whether the latest incident is related to gang violence.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: 4 bodies in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.