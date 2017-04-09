Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Arrest in racially…

Police: Arrest in racially tinged North Carolina arson fire

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 4:55 pm < a min read
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte authorities have arrested a black man in what they’ve described as a racially tinged arson attack on an immigrant-owned store specializing in goods from the Indian subcontinent.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement Sunday that 32-year-old Curtis Flournoy has been charged with multiple counts including ethnic intimidation and burning a commercial building.

Authorities have said someone set a fire Thursday at the Central Market that burnt itself out. A window was broken with a rock, and a threatening note at the scene was signed “White America.” The note complained about refugee business owners. No one was injured.

The store sells goods from Nepal, India and Pakistan among other countries.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Online jail records didn’t say whether Flournoy had an attorney. A phone listing for him was disconnected.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Arrest in racially…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.