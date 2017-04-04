Sports Listen

Police arrest man in woman’s death on busy Atlanta street

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 7:56 pm < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a woman on a busy Midtown Atlanta street.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2ozRL2d ) 39-year-old Raylon Browning, of Roswell, is accused of shooting 40-year-old Trinh Huynh just before 8 a.m. Monday at an intersection. Huynh was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Huynh lived about a block from where she was shot and worked as an attorney.

Atlanta police Lt. Ricardo Vazquez says investigators haven’t determined if Huynh and Browning knew each other, but they do believe Huynh was targeted and being followed by Browning.

Browning was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

