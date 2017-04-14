Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police ID 4 found…

Police ID 4 found slain in NY park in suspected gang killing

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 6:13 pm < a min read
Share

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Police have identified the four young people found dead in a suspected gang killing in suburban New York.

Police say the four were discovered in a wooded area near a soccer field in Central Islip (EYE’-slihp) on Wednesday.

Suffolk County police Commissioner Timothy Sini says the four are 18-year-old Jefferson Villalobos, of Pompano (PAHM’-puh-noh), Florida; 18-year-old Michael Lopez Banegas, of Brentwood; 18-year-old Jorge Tigre, of Bellport; and 16-year-old Justin Llivicura, of East Patchogue (PACH’-awg).

He says detectives believe the MS-13 street gang may be responsible for the deaths. He won’t comment on reports a video of the crime scene was sent to one of the victims’ girlfriends.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

At least 11 suspected gang killings have taken place in the Central Islip and Brentwood communities on Long Island since last September.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police ID 4 found…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.