Police: Principal told student who alleged rape to ‘move on’

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 6:28 pm < a min read
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Police say a Missouri girl who reported being raped by her boyfriend told investigators that her high school principal threatened them with in-school suspension to “get them to stop saying things about each other.”

The Southeast Missourian (http://bit.ly/2nEnNoY ) reports that 37-year-old Richard Thomas was charged Monday with a misdemeanor count of failure to report abuse, neglect or death of a child younger than 18.

Thomas didn’t return a phone message Wednesday from The Associated Press. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents say the alleged perpetrator told police that at one point, Thomas advised him and the alleged victim to “stop with all the rape talk and just move on.”

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department's director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Thomas has been on paid administrative leave from the Perry County School District since September.

