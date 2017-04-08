Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police track leads in…

Police track leads in search for Wisconsin gun theft suspect

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 12:36 pm < a min read
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities are following up on numerous tips as they search for a man suspected of stealing firearms from a Wisconsin gun store after threatening to carry out an unspecified attack.

Thirty-two-year-old Joseph Jakubowski is accused of taking a large quantity of handguns and rifles from a gun shop Tuesday night in Janesville, about 70 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Authorities say he has acquired a bulletproof vest and helmet. A burned vehicle registered to him was found near the store.

Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said Saturday that investigators have responded to about 200 leads and are pursuing about 70 of them.

Spoden says Jakubowski recently sent a 161-page anti-government manifesto to the White House and gave a copy to one his associates.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police track leads in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.