Police: Woman in car with kidnap victim accused in killings

and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 8:26 pm < a min read
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say the woman found in a car with an 11-year-old girl who was believed to have been kidnapped after her grandparents were killed is now charged in their deaths.

A statement from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Wednesday said 25-year-old Nikkia Cooper is charged in the slayings of Curtis S. Atkinson Sr. and Ruby B. Atkinson. The statement said the charges were the result of evidence gathered during an investigation.

Court documents describe the police pursuit of a car allegedly driven by 36-year-old Curtis Atkinson Jr. of Charlotte. He is the uncle of Arieyana Forney, who was found in the car with him and Cooper. The chase ended when their car rear-ended another car.

Atkinson is also charged with killing his parents, who were Arieyana’s guardians.

