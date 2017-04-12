Sports Listen

Professor admonished for language used in art critique

By master
April 12, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Central Florida has admonished an art professor after a student accused him of using vulgar language when he critiqued her art project.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2o67Qcg ) reports the student anonymously filed an ethics complaint last October after Professor Walter Gaudnek’s advanced painting class.

Investigative documents released this week show Gaudnek denied making the comments and told school officials he has the academic freedom to say what he wants in class. School officials say that doesn’t extend to “using offensive language” to evaluate a student’s work.

School officials sent a letter rebuking his language and reminding him to be respectful toward students or face discipline.

Gaudnek agreed to write a warning on the class syllabus about the language he uses when teaching pop art, Dadaism and Italian Futurism.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

