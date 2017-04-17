Reports describe how firefighter died; oxygen hose burned

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators say a Philadelphia firefighter died because a hose supplying her with oxygen had burned through and they found problems with how her colleagues responded to her seven emergency distress signals.

The fire department and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health released reports Monday about the December 2014 death of Lt. Joyce Craig.

Craig was killed while battling a wind-whipped house fire.

The city’s report says indirect causes of her death include lack of situational awareness, inadequate communications, poor strategy and tactics and an uncoordinated rescue effort.

Advertisement

The federal study says a failure to quickly deploy an intervention team contributed to her death.

The fire department says it has made changes as a result. The fire commissioner plans to speak about the death on Tuesday.