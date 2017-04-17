Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Reports describe how firefighter…

Reports describe how firefighter died; oxygen hose burned

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 7:10 pm < a min read
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators say a Philadelphia firefighter died because a hose supplying her with oxygen had burned through and they found problems with how her colleagues responded to her seven emergency distress signals.

The fire department and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health released reports Monday about the December 2014 death of Lt. Joyce Craig.

Craig was killed while battling a wind-whipped house fire.

The city’s report says indirect causes of her death include lack of situational awareness, inadequate communications, poor strategy and tactics and an uncoordinated rescue effort.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

The federal study says a failure to quickly deploy an intervention team contributed to her death.

The fire department says it has made changes as a result. The fire commissioner plans to speak about the death on Tuesday.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Reports describe how firefighter…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.