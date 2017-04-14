Sports Listen

Semi-truck and school bus crash in Washington state

By master
April 14, 2017
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are responding Friday to a crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus in eastern Washington state.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney told the Associated Press that there were 25 students and a driver on the bus. The truck driver and bus occupants are being treated at the scene for various injuries.

He said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

KHQ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pAUipu ) that the state patrol says the crash happened on Highway 395 and Williams Lake Road, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) north of Colville.

Information from: KHQ-TV, http://msnbc.msn.com/id/3082888/

