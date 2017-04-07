Sheriff: At least 5 dead after house fire in Tennessee

BUCHANAN, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff says at least five people are dead after crews responded to a house fire in northwestern Tennessee.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew confirmed the deaths to news media outlets and said crews were still at the scene Friday morning searching the home. The blaze was reported early Friday in Buchanan, which is along the Kentucky state line about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Nashville.

No other details were immediately available.