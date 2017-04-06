Sports Listen

Trending:

Is the hiring freeze working? New Labor Dept. HQ updateHow can IRS do more with less?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Slain Texas lawman remembered…

Slain Texas lawman remembered as ‘smartest guy in the room’

By master
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 1:23 pm < a min read
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — A law enforcement commander has told thousands of mourners that a Houston-area deputy constable who was shot to death this week “was always the smartest guy in the room.”

Montgomery County sheriff’s Lt. Tim Cannon said Thursday during a funeral service in Houston that Clint Greenwood was a consummate professional, meticulous with details and the first to lend colleagues a hand.

The 57-year-old Greenwood, a Harris County assistant chief deputy constable, was killed Monday by a gunman who stepped out from behind a dumpster as Greenwood arrived for work at a county courthouse east of Houston. The gunman is still on the run.

Baytown police have released surveillance video showing a possible suspect near the scene and the man’s car driving away after the shooting.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Slain Texas lawman remembered…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US enters World War I

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's acting administrator visits Lockheed Martin

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7137 -0.0107 1.73%
L 2020 25.1386 -0.0301 2.91%
L 2030 27.8455 -0.0545 4.13%
L 2040 29.8981 -0.0703 4.73%
L 2050 17.1006 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2811 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6553 -0.0021 0.93%
C Fund 32.6217 -0.0969 6.07%
S Fund 42.1089 -0.3867 4.57%
I Fund 26.3069 -0.0111 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.