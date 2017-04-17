South Carolina homeowner finds 9-foot alligator on porch

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — It wasn’t the Easter bunny that startled a South Carolina homeowner and his family. It wasn’t even a burglar.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports (http://bit.ly/2pbcRED) Susie and Steve Polston were worried that someone was trying to get into their home on Sunday. Instead, Polston’s 16-year-old son found the intruder: a nine-foot alligator crawling on their second-story porch.

The family says the alligator climbed a back stairwell to the porch, crunched through the aluminum screen door and nestled between a sofa and a swinging bench.

State law requires a nuisance-trapped alligator to be killed, but the family didn’t want that. The other choice was to wait it out, but the alligator was eventually euthanized.

Advertisement

Last year, an alligator rang a doorbell, while another fell asleep on a porch.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com