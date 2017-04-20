Sports Listen

Survivalist who ambushed police seeks to avoid death penalty

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 12:13 am < a min read
MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — A survivalist who shot and killed a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and injured another in an ambush at their barracks will now fight for his own life following his conviction on capital murder charges.

Eric Frein (freen) was convicted Wednesday of all 12 charges he faced more than two years after targeting the state police in a late-night sniper attack.

The focus now shifts to the impact of Frein’s crimes. He killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson, a 38-year-old Marine veteran, and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass, who was shot as he came to the aid of his mortally wounded comrade and suffers from a range of health problems.

Prosecutors will ask the same jury that convicted Frein to send him to death row. The penalty phase begins Thursday afternoon.

