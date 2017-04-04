Sports Listen

Suspect escapes though hole in police station ceiling

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 7:49 am < a min read
ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a man arrested on a shoplifting charge escaped from a Florida police station by making a hole in the bathroom ceiling while an officer stood guard outside.

A police report says 31-year-old Michael Caruso removed an exhaust fan from the ceiling Sunday, made the hole big enough to climb through and escaped from the Orange City Police Department building.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2oE8Ntb ) reports that during his brief escape, Caruso asked a nearby resident for a ride and tried to get in another person’s house.

Police say Caruso was running when they finally caught up to him. He told officers he didn’t want to go back to prison. He’s now facing 14 charges and is being held without bail in the Volusia County Jail. Records don’t list an attorney.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

