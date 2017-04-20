The Latest: Arrest made after 2 officers shot in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of two police officers in Seattle (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Seattle police say one suspect has significant injuries and another has been taken in to custody after two police officers were shot responding to a robbery downtown.

Authorities said Thursday that investigators were searching for a third person involved in the incident.

Advertisement

One female officer and one male were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, Chief Kathleen O’Toole tells reporters the injuries were minor.

The Seattle Times reported that the shootings followed a robbery at a convenience store.

___

2:02 p.m.

Seattle police say two police officers have been shot responding to a downtown robbery.

Chief Kathleen O’Toole tells reporters the injuries appear minor.

The department reported the shooting on its Twitter feed at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday, saying the robbery had been reported near the waterfront, several blocks south of Pike Place Market.