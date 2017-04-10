Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Join the online chat now with DJ Kachman, the director of mobile at the Office of Information and Technology

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Chief: Spokeswoman:…

The Latest: Chief: Spokeswoman: 1 of 4 shot was teacher

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 2:29 pm < a min read
Share

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino (all times local):

11:28 a.m.

A spokeswoman for San Bernardino City Unified school district says one of four people shot in a classroom was a teacher.

Maria Garcia says the shooting is believed to be a domestic dispute.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

At least two students have been airlifted to a hospital.

___

11:20 a.m.

The police chief of San Bernardino says a shooting at an elementary school appears to be a murder-suicide.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that there four victims being treated, including at least two students who were taken to a hospital.

He says the shooting happened in a classroom.

‘The fear is real’ Congress could enact Trump-level budget cuts

The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.

___

11:05 a.m.

A fire official says multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

Sherwin says numerous firefighters and police officers are headed to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Chief: Spokeswoman:…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke helps wash Vietnam War Memorial

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.