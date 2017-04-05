Sports Listen

The Latest: Dad of man charged with 4 deaths shot day before

April 5, 2017 1:45 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on charges filed against a Chicago man in a quadruple homicide shooting (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Chicago police say a man charged with fatally shooting four others at a South Side restaurant had lost his father in a shooting a day earlier.

Authorities say 19-year-old Maurice Harris faces four counts of first-degree murder in the March 30 slayings. Chief of Detectives Brian Deenihan said during a Wednesday news conference that Harris is the son of 37-year-old Jerry Jacobs, who was killed March 29.

Police didn’t say if any of the four men Harris is charged with killing were suspects in Jacobs’ killing. Harris was arrested Tuesday and it wasn’t immediately known whether he had a lawyer.

The killings were among seven fatal shootings in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood in a 12-hour period. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has attributed the deaths mostly to gang conflict.

___

4:55 a.m.

Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shootings of four men at or near a Chicago restaurant.

Police say Maurice Harris faces four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the March 30 slayings. Additional details are expected to be released at a Wednesday news conference.

Harris was arrested Tuesday and it wasn’t immediately known whether he had a lawyer.

Two were found dead inside the restaurant, a third was found unresponsive outside and a fourth was found unresponsive a block away. They included two brothers whose mother worked at the restaurant.

The deaths were part of gun violence in a South Side Chicago neighborhood that left seven dead in a 12-hour period. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has said it was mostly due to gang conflict.

