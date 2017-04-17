The Latest: Man accused of killing mom seeks interpreter

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on a Hawaii man charged with murder after police found his mother’s body parts in a freezer (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The public defender for a Hawaii man accused of killing his mother and stuffing her body parts in a freezer is asking for a Mandarin interpreter for his next court date.

Yu Wei Gong didn’t speak during Monday’s brief court hearing. Deputy Public Defender Diamond Grace requested the interpreter for a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Gong has been charged with second-degree murder. Court documents say he called 911 on April 11 saying “I killed my mom.” When officers arrived at the Waikiki apartment and couldn’t find his mother, he told them she was “in the fridge,” according to an affidavit supporting an arrest warrant. An officer found body parts in the freezer.

Gong told officers he accidentally killed his mother in September after she became angry when the 26-year-old said he didn’t want to go to school.

___

9:20 a.m.

A Hawaii man is accused of killing his mother and stuffing her decapitated head and dismembered body parts in seven plastic bags in the refrigerator freezer of the Waikiki apartment they shared.

Yu Wei Gong has been charged with second degree murder, and he was expected to make his initial appearance in court Monday.

According to the state’s complaint filed against Gong, he called police April 11, saying, “I killed my Mom.”

When officers arrived and couldn’t find his mother, he told them she was “in the fridge,” the complaint says.

An officer looked in one of the bags in the freezer and found the body parts.

Gong told officers that he accidentally killed his mother in September after she became angry when the 26-year-old said he didn’t want to go to school.