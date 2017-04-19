The Latest: Police: Man sought in stabbings tried to buy gun

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on stabbing attacks that police say left one person is dead and at least one person injured east of downtown Las Vegas (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Police in Las Vegas say a man sought in three apparently random knife attacks that killed one person and badly injured another east of downtown tried to buy a shotgun in the minutes between two attacks.

Officer Michael Rodriguez says 32-year-old Richi Briones is sought for questioning in the Wednesday morning stabbings at two convenience stores and in an alley.

Rodriguez says Briones is believed to have attacked a man who escaped injury at a convenience store about 9:30 a.m., before being denied an attempt to buy the gun at a nearby sporting goods store.

Another person was attacked and left badly wounded about 10:15 a.m. behind a sushi restaurant, and a man was fatally injured in an attack at a second store a little before 11 a.m.

Police released a photo of Briones and say he was seen driving a tan Toyota minivan with extensive dents and damage.

2:10 p.m.

Las Vegas police are identifying a 32-year-old man sought for questioning in two stabbings at a store and outside a restaurant east of downtown.

Police on Wednesday released a recent jail booking photo of Richi Briones and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

They say Briones was seen driving a tan Toyota minivan with what was described as extensive damage near Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

Police say there have been three stabbings in the same general area, and that Briones is sought in two.

Police say one attack was about 9:30 a.m. at a convenience store, another was about 10:15 a.m. near a restaurant, and a man was fatally injured in an attack at a convenience store a little before 11 a.m.

1:10 p.m.

Police in Las Vegas say one person is dead, at least one person is injured and an assailant is being sought after what officials think were related stabbings at a store and outside a restaurant east of downtown.

Officer Michael Rodriguez said Wednesday the same assailant may be responsible for a third incident about 9:30 a.m. at a convenience store in the same area.

Officer Laura Meltzer says police are investigating links between the attacks.

She says one person was attacked near a restaurant about 10:15 a.m., and a man was fatally injured in an attack at a convenience store a little before 11 a.m.

Police say the assailant may be a man in his 30’s wearing a black hat and gray shirt who was seen driving a tan Toyota minivan.