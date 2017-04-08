Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Thousands offered in case…

Thousands offered in case of cat doused with gasoline

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 3:22 pm < a min read
Share

READING, Pa. (AP) — Several organizations are offering thousands of dollars in reward money for information that leads to a conviction of the person responsible for dousing a cat with gasoline in Pennsylvania.

Humane Society officials say the animal was tied up, doused in gasoline and placed into a plastic trash bag that was nearly crushed in a Pennsylvania garbage truck Tuesday in Reading. Two workers heard the cat making sounds inside the bag, and it’s being treated at the Humane Veterinary Hospital.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. The Humane Society of Berks County earlier posted a $1,000 reward. WFMZ-TV reports that Crime Alert Berks County also is offering reward money.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Thousands offered in case…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.