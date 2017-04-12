Troopers: Tow truck driver falls to death from I-95 overpass

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a tow truck driver fell to his death from an overpass on Interstate 95 while helping to upright an overturned tractor trailer.

The crash near Boca Raton left the truck dangling over the interstate’s overpass, causing a traffic snarl along the busy South Florida corridor early Wednesday.

Troopers tell news outlets the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. They say the truck is not in danger of falling off the bridge. The three southbound lanes of I-95 remain closed as an investigation continues and crews try to upright the truck.

Officials say the truck’s driver wasn’t injured in the rollover crash.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the person who fell.