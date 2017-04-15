Sports Listen

Tucson restaurant shooter identified as city fire captain

April 15, 2017
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the shooter in a murder-suicide inside a restaurant at an upscale Tucson mall was a Tucson Fire Department captain.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 60-year-old Frederick Bair fired multiple rounds in the Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Friday night, killing one man and wounding a woman before turning the gun on himself. The Arizona Daily Star (http://bit.ly/2p5ML5S) reported the woman was Bair’s ex-girlfriend. She was shot in the leg and was expected to recover.

The names of the man and woman have not been released.

Deputies said Bair and the other man were already dead when they arrived at the busy restaurant in the La Encantada mall.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com

