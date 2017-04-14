Sports Listen

Vermont woman found guilty in vodka death of disabled child

April 14, 2017
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of her disabled son who had vodka poured into his feeding tube.

The trial of 41-year-old Melissa Robitille, (ROH’-bah-teye) of Hardwick, ended Friday with the guilty verdict from the jury. Deliberations began Thursday in Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

The charge against Robitille stemmed from the 2014 alcohol poisoning death of 13-year-old Isaac Robitille, who prosecutors say was blind, had no ears, had a cleft palate and had developmental delays.

Robitillle’s former boyfriend, Walter Richters, was sentenced to three years in prison last year for his role in Isaac’s death.

WCAX-TV (http://bit.ly/2ocC0dU ) reports Robitille showed no emotion when the jury returned its verdict.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

