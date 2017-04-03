Sports Listen

West Virginia woman admits putting dead cats in refrigerator

By
The Associated Press April 3, 2017
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after police said several dead cats were found in her apartment’s refrigerator.

WCHS-TV (http://bit.ly/2ouLnJm) reports 31-year-old Madeline Gourevitch of Charleston was fined $300 Monday. A county magistrate suspended a six-month sentence, which will be dropped after a year if she completes 20 hours of community service and stays out of trouble.

According to a criminal complaint, police and animal officials last month found the cats, which died of starvation. A landlord who was checking the property had noticed a smell coming from the kitchen.

Police say cat feces were scattered about the apartment.

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com

