Who is ‘Mel’? US terror case may unmask New York police mole

NEW YORK (AP) — A terrorism trial in New York City may reveal the identity of a police officer who assumed a fake identity and mixed with young Muslims in an effort to root out terror cells.

The investigator’s identity has been a guarded secret.

She went by the name “Mel” during her investigations.

But lawyers for two women accused of plotting a homemade bomb attack say they used social media to learn her real name and obtain her photograph.

They recently got a judge’s approval for a plan to circulate her picture at area mosques to try to build a case that their clients were entrapped.

The police department has warned that blowing the agent’s cover could jeopardize ongoing investigations.